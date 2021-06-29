Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam
News photo The Cable  - The CBN has approved the release of 50,000 metric tonnes of maize to 12 producers from reserves under the anchor borrowers’ programme (ABP).

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

