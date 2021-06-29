Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'I'm going to run you over with a train' - Deontay Wilder tells Tyson Fury ahead of July trilogy fight
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former WBC champion, Deontay Wilder has warned current WBC champion, Tyson Fury ahead of their third fight in Las Vegas on July 24.

 

Wilder, an Alabama native, will attempt to avenge h

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m Going To Run You Over Like Train – Deontay Wilder Tells Tyson Fury KOKO TV Nigeria:
I’m Going To Run You Over Like Train – Deontay Wilder Tells Tyson Fury
Luci Post:
'I'm going to run you over with a train' - Deontay Wilder tells Tyson Fury ahead of July Trilogy Fight
‘I’m Going To Run You Over With A Train’ Republican Nigeria:
‘I’m Going To Run You Over With A Train’
Monte Oz Live:
'I'm going to run you over with a train' - Deontay Wilder tells Tyson Fury ahead of July trilogy fight
Tori News:
'I'm Going To Run You Over With A Train' - Deontay Wilder Tells Tyson Fury Ahead Of Trilogy Fight


   More Picks
1 Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam - The Cable, 22 hours ago
2 Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Reps summon PPPRA chief over unremitted N1.62bn IGR - Ripples Nigeria, 14 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest does not portend danger to Nigeria – SAN - The Nation, 17 hours ago
6 BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Lovely photos of actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, at his birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Two killed as security operatives ambush 'kidnappers trying to collect ransom' in Kogi - The Cable, 11 hours ago
9 Court Fixes Oct 7 For Final Forfeiture Of Money Linked To Patience Jonathan - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Tearful Serena Williams makes early exit from Wimbledon with injury (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info