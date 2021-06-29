Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Range List!!! Dorcas Shola Fapson (DSF) Buys Range Rover
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson (Ms DSF) is officially a member of the Range Rover gang. The actress took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news with fans and also posed beside her new whip.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I bought my Range Rover myself - actress Dorcas Fapson Linda Ikeji Blog:
I bought my Range Rover myself - actress Dorcas Fapson
Actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson acquires a Yaba Left Online:
Actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson acquires a 'tear rubber' Range Rover
Actress Dorcas Shola Fapson Acquires Brand New Range Rover Information Nigeria:
Actress Dorcas Shola Fapson Acquires Brand New Range Rover
Actress @Ms_DSF acquires a new Range Rover. 🎉 Congratulations to her! 👏 Pulse Nigeria:
Actress @Ms_DSF acquires a new Range Rover. 🎉 Congratulations to her! 👏
Actress Dorcas Shola acquires a new car Oyo Gist:
Actress Dorcas Shola acquires a new car
Actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson acquires a ‘tear rubber’ Range Rover Naija Parrot:
Actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson acquires a ‘tear rubber’ Range Rover
Actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson acquires a ‘tear rubber’ Range Rover Luci Post:
Actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson acquires a ‘tear rubber’ Range Rover
Nigerian Actress Dorcas Fapson Acquires Range Rover (Video) Gist 36:
Nigerian Actress Dorcas Fapson Acquires Range Rover (Video)
Nigerian Actress Dorcas Fapson Acquires Range Rover (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Actress Dorcas Fapson Acquires Range Rover (Video)
Nigerian Actress Dorcas Fapson Acquires Range Rover (Video) Tori News:
Nigerian Actress Dorcas Fapson Acquires Range Rover (Video)
Funke Akindele, Don Jazzy, others react as Actress Dorcas Fapson joins Range Rover gang in Lagos Kemi Filani Blog:
Funke Akindele, Don Jazzy, others react as Actress Dorcas Fapson joins Range Rover gang in Lagos


   More Picks
1 Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko celebrate their son, Munir on his first birthday (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija Reunion: Erica, Wathoni reconcile - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam - The Cable, 11 hours ago
4 Euro 2020: England beat Germany to reach quarterfinals - Sporting Tribune - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Sirika explains reason for delayed flights to Dubai - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest does not portend danger to Nigeria – SAN - The Nation, 5 hours ago
8 BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship - Legit, 11 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Chidinma Ojukwu: Photos From Inside The Apartment Where Super TV CEO Was Murdered - KOKO TV Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info