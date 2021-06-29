Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

DSS operatives produce IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in court Court
News photo Vanguard News  - The operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), on Tuesday, produced the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

PHOTOS: FG Intercepts Nnamdi Kanu The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, reveals the Nigerian Security Intelligence Agency has intercepted the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. The Punch:
PHOTOS: FG Intercepts Nnamdi Kanu The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, reveals the Nigerian Security Intelligence Agency has intercepted the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.
The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja. He was produced in court on Tuesday by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS). Ono Bello:
The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja. He was produced in court on Tuesday by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).


