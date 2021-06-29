Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Frank De Boer Part Ways With Netherlands As Manager
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Frank de Boer has left his role as Netherlands manager after their shock exit from Euro 2020. The former Atlanta United and Crystal Palace manager led the Dutch national team to a perfect group stage performance, winning all three of their games.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

De Boer Resigns As Netherlands Coach Independent:
De Boer Resigns As Netherlands Coach
Frank De Boer Resigns As The Netherlands National Team Manager KOKO TV Nigeria:
Frank De Boer Resigns As The Netherlands National Team Manager
Euro 2020: Frank de Boer resigns after Netherlands shock exit The News Guru:
Euro 2020: Frank de Boer resigns after Netherlands shock exit
De Boer quits as Netherlands boss The Eagle Online:
De Boer quits as Netherlands boss
Frank De Boer Part Ways With Netherlands As Manager | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Frank De Boer Part Ways With Netherlands As Manager | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko celebrate their son, Munir on his first birthday (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija Reunion: Erica, Wathoni reconcile - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam - The Cable, 11 hours ago
4 Euro 2020: England beat Germany to reach quarterfinals - Sporting Tribune - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Sirika explains reason for delayed flights to Dubai - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest does not portend danger to Nigeria – SAN - The Nation, 5 hours ago
8 BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship - Legit, 11 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Chidinma Ojukwu: Photos From Inside The Apartment Where Super TV CEO Was Murdered - KOKO TV Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info