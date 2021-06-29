Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Nnamdi Kanu Is A Common Criminal, I Hope He Faces The Music ’ – Arewa Youths Reacts To IPOB Leader’s Arrest
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Nnamdi Kanu,Yerima Shettima Following the rearrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government with the aid of Interpol, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, have reacted.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Nnamdi Kanu is a common criminal’ – Arewa youths on rearrest of IPOB leader Daily Post:
‘Nnamdi Kanu is a common criminal’ – Arewa youths on rearrest of IPOB leader
‘Nnamdi Kanu is a common criminal’ – Arewa youths on rearrest of IPOB leader Nigerian Eye:
‘Nnamdi Kanu is a common criminal’ – Arewa youths on rearrest of IPOB leader
IPOB Leader Arrest: Kanu Is A Nigeria Breaking News:
IPOB Leader Arrest: Kanu Is A 'Common Criminal' & Must Face The 'Music' Of His Actions – AYCF President Reacts
Arewa Youths React To Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest Naija News:
Arewa Youths React To Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest
‘Nnamdi Kanu Is A Common Criminal, I Hope He Faces The Music ’ – Arewa Youths Reacts To IPOB Leader Tori News:
‘Nnamdi Kanu Is A Common Criminal, I Hope He Faces The Music ’ – Arewa Youths Reacts To IPOB Leader's Arrest


   More Picks
1 Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam - The Cable, 22 hours ago
2 Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Reps summon PPPRA chief over unremitted N1.62bn IGR - Ripples Nigeria, 14 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest does not portend danger to Nigeria – SAN - The Nation, 17 hours ago
6 BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Lovely photos of actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, at his birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Two killed as security operatives ambush 'kidnappers trying to collect ransom' in Kogi - The Cable, 11 hours ago
9 Court Fixes Oct 7 For Final Forfeiture Of Money Linked To Patience Jonathan - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Tearful Serena Williams makes early exit from Wimbledon with injury (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info