Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
‘Nnamdi Kanu Is A Common Criminal, I Hope He Faces The Music ’ – Arewa Youths Reacts To IPOB Leader’s Arrest
Republican Nigeria
- Nnamdi Kanu,Yerima Shettima Following the rearrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government with the aid of Interpol, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, have reacted.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
‘Nnamdi Kanu is a common criminal’ – Arewa youths on rearrest of IPOB leader
Nigerian Eye:
‘Nnamdi Kanu is a common criminal’ – Arewa youths on rearrest of IPOB leader
Nigeria Breaking News:
IPOB Leader Arrest: Kanu Is A 'Common Criminal' & Must Face The 'Music' Of His Actions – AYCF President Reacts
Naija News:
Arewa Youths React To Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest
Tori News:
‘Nnamdi Kanu Is A Common Criminal, I Hope He Faces The Music ’ – Arewa Youths Reacts To IPOB Leader's Arrest
