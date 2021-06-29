Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Billionaire businessmen Adenuga, Aliko, Elumelu, Rabiu attend business summit in France (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigeria's business Gurus, Dr Mike Adenuga, Dr Tony Elumelu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, are currently in Paris for the Choose France International Business Summit with World and Industry leaders.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

