Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido's close friend, Obama DMW is dead.
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Davido’s world has yet again been shattered following the loss of his close friend, Obama DMW. According to sources, he died of suspected heart failure. Celebrities and fans have trooped to his comment section his last post to mourn the sad loss.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Obama DMW, Davido’s friend and aide, is dead News Wire NGR:
Obama DMW, Davido’s friend and aide, is dead
Davido’s Crew Member Obama DMW Is Dead KOKO TV Nigeria:
Davido’s Crew Member Obama DMW Is Dead
Davido’s close friend Obama DMW is dead Dockays World:
Davido’s close friend Obama DMW is dead
Davido’s close friend, Obama DMW is dead. Naija Parrot:
Davido’s close friend, Obama DMW is dead.
Davido’s aide, Obama DMW is dead Republican Nigeria:
Davido’s aide, Obama DMW is dead
ALOMA DMW: Real Cause Of Davido’s Close Associate Death Revealed The Genius Media:
ALOMA DMW: Real Cause Of Davido’s Close Associate Death Revealed
Singer Davido’s aide, Obama DMW is dead Edujandon:
Singer Davido’s aide, Obama DMW is dead


   More Picks
1 Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam - The Cable, 23 hours ago
2 Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Reps summon PPPRA chief over unremitted N1.62bn IGR - Ripples Nigeria, 14 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest does not portend danger to Nigeria – SAN - The Nation, 17 hours ago
6 BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Lovely photos of actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, at his birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Two killed as security operatives ambush 'kidnappers trying to collect ransom' in Kogi - The Cable, 11 hours ago
9 Court Fixes Oct 7 For Final Forfeiture Of Money Linked To Patience Jonathan - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Tearful Serena Williams makes early exit from Wimbledon with injury (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info