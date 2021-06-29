Post News
News at a Glance
Two fake police officers and fake civil defense in police net (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Men of Ogun state police command have arrested two men who impersonated to be police officers in Ibogun town Ifo local government area of Ogun state.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Fake policemen, civil defence officer arrested in Ogun
The Eagle Online:
Fake police, Civil Defence officers arrested in Ogun
Republican Nigeria:
Two Fake Police Officers And Fake Civil Defense Lands In Police Net (Photos)
Monte Oz Live:
PHOTOS: Two fake police officers and fake civil defense in police net
Within Nigeria:
Two fake police and NSCDC officers arrested in Ogun
Tori News:
Two Fake Police Officers And Fake Civil Defense Lands In Police Net (Photos)
