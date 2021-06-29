Buhari Sends Message To Matawalle As Zamfara Gov Officially Joins APC Naija News - President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The President in his welcome message said he is proud of the decision of Matawalle to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ...



News Credibility Score: 99%