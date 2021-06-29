Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido's Manager, Obama DMW Reportedly Dies of Heart Failure
Oyo Gist  - Oyogist has learned that Davido's Manager, Obama DMW has been confirmed dead after suffering from Heart failure. Popular talent manager Sososoberekon, had shared a photo with Obama who was whispering something into his ears.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Davido’s aide, Obama DMW reportedly dies Ripples Nigeria:
Davido’s aide, Obama DMW reportedly dies
Davido’s Road manager Obama is dead, he reportedly had a heart failure. Gist Reel:
Davido’s Road manager Obama is dead, he reportedly had a heart failure.
Obama DMW, Davido’s aide, is dead 1st for Credible News:
Obama DMW, Davido’s aide, is dead
Davido in deep sorrow as he loses manager Obama DMW Kemi Filani Blog:
Davido in deep sorrow as he loses manager Obama DMW


   More Picks
1 Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam - The Cable, 23 hours ago
2 Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Reps summon PPPRA chief over unremitted N1.62bn IGR - Ripples Nigeria, 14 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest does not portend danger to Nigeria – SAN - The Nation, 17 hours ago
6 BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Lovely photos of actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, at his birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Two killed as security operatives ambush 'kidnappers trying to collect ransom' in Kogi - The Cable, 11 hours ago
9 Court Fixes Oct 7 For Final Forfeiture Of Money Linked To Patience Jonathan - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Tearful Serena Williams makes early exit from Wimbledon with injury (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info