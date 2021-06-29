Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EXCLUSIVE: How Nnamdi Kanu was lured with cash 'donation' and arrested
The Cable  - Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was lured to a location in an African country with a promise of cash donation in millions of dollars, TheCable

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EXCLUSIVE: How Nnamdi Kanu Was Arrested After Being Lured With Cash Donation The Trent:
EXCLUSIVE: How Nnamdi Kanu Was Arrested After Being Lured With Cash Donation
How Nnamdi Kanu Was Lured With Cash ‘Donation’ And Arrested In Ethiopia Igbere TV News:
How Nnamdi Kanu Was Lured With Cash ‘Donation’ And Arrested In Ethiopia
IPOB: How Nnamdi Kanu Was Baited With Cash Donation Promise Biz Watch Nigeria:
IPOB: How Nnamdi Kanu Was Baited With Cash Donation Promise
REVEALED: How Nnamdi Kanu was lured with cash ‘donation’ and arrested Nigerian Eye:
REVEALED: How Nnamdi Kanu was lured with cash ‘donation’ and arrested
LATEST: Nnamdi Kanu Allegedly Lured With Cash ‘Donation’ Before Arrest Anaedo Online:
LATEST: Nnamdi Kanu Allegedly Lured With Cash ‘Donation’ Before Arrest
Nnamdi Kanu Was Reportedly Lured With Cash ‘Donation’ And Arrested Naija News:
Nnamdi Kanu Was Reportedly Lured With Cash ‘Donation’ And Arrested
How Nnamdi Kanu Was Lured With Cash ‘Donation’ And Arrested Infotrust News:
How Nnamdi Kanu Was Lured With Cash ‘Donation’ And Arrested
How Nnamdi Kanu Was Lured With Cash ‘Donation’ And Arrested Republican Nigeria:
How Nnamdi Kanu Was Lured With Cash ‘Donation’ And Arrested
Revealed: How Nnamdi Kanu Was Lured With Cash ‘Donation’ And Arrested Tori News:
Revealed: How Nnamdi Kanu Was Lured With Cash ‘Donation’ And Arrested


   More Picks
1 Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 'Shut up and do your work' -- Dare hits Rohr over 'attitude' towards home-based players - The Cable, 22 hours ago
4 Two killed as security operatives ambush 'kidnappers trying to collect ransom' in Kogi - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 Property seizure: Okorocha begs court to set aside Imo panels’ decisions - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 Euro 2020: Frank de Boer leaves Netherlands role after shock elimination - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Reps summon PPPRA chief over unremitted N1.62bn IGR - Ripples Nigeria, 1 day ago
8 I’ve never met anyone as soft and kind as you: Tiwa Savage pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Obama DMW - Legit, 9 hours ago
9 EXCLUSIVE: How Nnamdi Kanu was lured with cash 'donation' and arrested - The Cable, 11 hours ago
10 Tearful Serena Williams makes early exit from Wimbledon with injury (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info