Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Hunters K!ll Kidnapper While Attempting To Collect Ransom In Kogi (Graphic Photos)
Fresh Reporters
- Men of Okehi Local Government Professional Hunters killed a suspected kidnapper around 5.23am on Tuesday, June 29.
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Kidnapper shot dead while attempting to collect ransom in Kogi (Graphic photos)
Republican Nigeria:
Kidnapper Shot Dead While Attempting To Collect Ransom In Kogi (Graphic Photos)
Naija Parrot:
Kidnapper shot dead while attempting to collect ransom in Kogi (Graphic photos)
Luci Post:
Kidnapper shot dead while attempting to collect ransom in Kogi (Graphic Photos)
1st for Credible News:
Police kill kidnappers collecting ransom
Tori News:
Kidnapper Shot Dead While Attempting To Collect Ransom In Kogi (Graphic Photos)
More Picks
1
Burna Boy gets a lovely birthday surprise in Miami, U.S, as he turns 30 (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
2
Panic In Delta As Military Helicopters Bomb Suspected IPOB Camps -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
3
Arrest Fulani herdsmen especially Miyetti Allah leaders same way you arrested Nnamdi Kanu - Governor Ortom tells Buhari (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
NNPC, Partners To Rake In Over $760million Revenue From OML 130 Gas Supply -
The Genius Media,
8 hours ago
5
DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted, parades his 'Foot Soldiers' and arms recovered from his residence (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Stoke Boss O’Neill: I Really Enjoyed Working With Mikel -
Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
7
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping undergraduate with charms -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
Hours after IPOB's report, DSS permits Nnamdi Kanu to meet with his lawyer -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
9
COVID-19: Nigeria records 74 additional cases, 1 death -
PM News,
20 hours ago
10
New Music: Dangbana Republik & Bella Shmurda - Party Next Door -
Bella Naija,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...