Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NITDA commences operations of Nigerian National Public Key Infrastructure
News photo Tech Economy  - NITDA is the apex regulator for Information Technology in Nigeria under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

NITDA launches National Public Key Infrastructure The Sun:
NITDA launches National Public Key Infrastructure
NITDA launches National Public Key Infrastructure Daily Nigerian:
NITDA launches National Public Key Infrastructure
NITDA launches National Public Key Infrastructure for communications’ safety The News Guru:
NITDA launches National Public Key Infrastructure for communications’ safety
NITDA Launches Nigerian National Public Key Infrastructure Economic Confidential:
NITDA Launches Nigerian National Public Key Infrastructure
NITDA launches Nigerian National Public Key Infrastructure News Diary Online:
NITDA launches Nigerian National Public Key Infrastructure
NITDA launches National Public Key Infrastructure for communications safety The Eagle Online:
NITDA launches National Public Key Infrastructure for communications safety


   More Picks
1 Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 'Shut up and do your work' -- Dare hits Rohr over 'attitude' towards home-based players - The Cable, 22 hours ago
4 Two killed as security operatives ambush 'kidnappers trying to collect ransom' in Kogi - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 Property seizure: Okorocha begs court to set aside Imo panels’ decisions - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 Euro 2020: Frank de Boer leaves Netherlands role after shock elimination - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Reps summon PPPRA chief over unremitted N1.62bn IGR - Ripples Nigeria, 1 day ago
8 I’ve never met anyone as soft and kind as you: Tiwa Savage pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Obama DMW - Legit, 9 hours ago
9 EXCLUSIVE: How Nnamdi Kanu was lured with cash 'donation' and arrested - The Cable, 11 hours ago
10 Tearful Serena Williams makes early exit from Wimbledon with injury (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info