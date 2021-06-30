Post News
News at a Glance
Toni Kroos 'to retire from German national team' at 31 after Euro 2020 exit
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Toni Kroos has reportedly played his last game for Germany and is set to announce his international retirement.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Euro 2020: Veteran German Midfielder Toni Kroos Retires From International Duty
Republican Nigeria:
Toni Kroos To Hang Up His Boots From German National Team
Monte Oz Live:
Toni Kroos 'to retire from German national team' at 31 after Euro 2020 exit
Global Village Extra:
Euro 2020: Toni Kroos Set To Announce 'Retirement' From German National Team
Goal Ball Live:
Toni Kroos To Hang Up His Boots From German National Team | GoalBall
More Picks
1
Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan confirms defection of 3 PDP Senators to APC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Sunday Igboho's Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
4
UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
5
Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe Urges Respect For Human Rights, Rule Of Law -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
6
NiDCOM Boss Condemns Alleged Murder Of Nigerian Footballer By UK Police -
Leadership,
14 hours ago
7
Messi becomes free agent as contract with Barcelona expires -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
Nnamdi Kanu's brother says the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son - Man tells court -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
I’ve never met anyone as soft and kind as you: Tiwa Savage pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Obama DMW -
Legit,
24 hours ago
