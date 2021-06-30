Post News
News at a Glance
Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11
Linda Ikeji Blog
- More facts have emerged on the true identity of the 300 level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu, who has confessed to stabbing the CEO of Super TV, Usifo
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
3
'Shut up and do your work' -- Dare hits Rohr over 'attitude' towards home-based players -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
4
Two killed as security operatives ambush 'kidnappers trying to collect ransom' in Kogi -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
5
Property seizure: Okorocha begs court to set aside Imo panels’ decisions -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
6
Euro 2020: Frank de Boer leaves Netherlands role after shock elimination -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
Reps summon PPPRA chief over unremitted N1.62bn IGR -
Ripples Nigeria,
1 day ago
8
I’ve never met anyone as soft and kind as you: Tiwa Savage pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Obama DMW -
Legit,
9 hours ago
9
EXCLUSIVE: How Nnamdi Kanu was lured with cash 'donation' and arrested -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
10
Tearful Serena Williams makes early exit from Wimbledon with injury (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
