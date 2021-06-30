Guarantee Nnamdi Kanu’s Safety, World Igbo Congress Tells FG Channels Television - The World Igbo Congress (WIC) is calling on the Nigerian authorities to ensure the safety of the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, saying the rights of the secessionist leader must be protected.



