Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Leicester City confirm the signing of Patson Daka from Red Bull Salzburg to partner Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Leicester City have completed the signing of striker Patson Daka from RB Salzburg.
The Zambian international was officially unveiled on Wednesday June 30,when the Foxes confirmed
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Leicester sign Salzburg striker Daka
Complete Sports:
Iheanacho Gets Zambian Rival At Leicester City
Naija Loaded:
DONE DEAL! Leicester City Sign Exciting Zambian Star Striker (PHOTO)
Republican Nigeria:
Leicester City Sign Patson Daka On Five-Year Contract
Goal Ball Live:
Leicester City Sign Patson Daka On Five-Year Contract | GoalBall
More Picks
1
Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
3
'Shut up and do your work' -- Dare hits Rohr over 'attitude' towards home-based players -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
4
Two killed as security operatives ambush 'kidnappers trying to collect ransom' in Kogi -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
5
Property seizure: Okorocha begs court to set aside Imo panels’ decisions -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
6
Euro 2020: Frank de Boer leaves Netherlands role after shock elimination -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
7
Reps summon PPPRA chief over unremitted N1.62bn IGR -
Ripples Nigeria,
1 day ago
8
I’ve never met anyone as soft and kind as you: Tiwa Savage pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Obama DMW -
Legit,
9 hours ago
9
EXCLUSIVE: How Nnamdi Kanu was lured with cash 'donation' and arrested -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
10
Tearful Serena Williams makes early exit from Wimbledon with injury (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
