Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Sunday Igboho's Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos
Sahara Reporters
- Sunday Igboho's Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Sunday Igboho gives fresh update on planned Lagos rally, sends message to police
Vanguard News:
Lagos Rally: I lack power to fight FG ― Igboho
Ripples Nigeria:
Again, Igboho insists on Lagos rally in agitation for Yoruba Nation
The Herald:
Yoruba Nation: Do a video if you want Lagos rally stopped – Sunday Igboho dares critics
Nigerian Eye:
Sunday Igboho gives fresh update on planned Lagos rally, sends message to police
The Street Journal:
Lagos Rally: I lack power to fight FG ― Igboho
Studio CB55:
Sunday Igboho gives fresh update on planned Lagos rally, sends message to police
Naija News:
Yoruba Nation: Lagos Rally Will Hold As Planned – Sunday Igboho Insists
Gist 36:
Sunday Igboho Gives Fresh Update On Planned Lagos Rally, Sends Message to Police
Anaedo Online:
Yoruba Nation Protest: Lagos Rally Will Go On– Sunday Igboho Insists
Newzandar News:
Sunday Igboho’s Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos
Tori News:
Sunday Igboho Gives Fresh Update On Planned Lagos Rally, Sends Message to Police
More Picks
1
Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
I will stop drinking and smoking – Peruzzi mourns Obama DMW, narrates his last moments before death (Photo) -
The Info NG,
19 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan confirms defection of 3 PDP Senators to APC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Sunday Igboho's Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
6
UNILAG graduates 15,753, as 71-year-old woman bags PhD -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
7
Euro 2020: Frank de Boer leaves Netherlands role after shock elimination -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
8
UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
9
Pension Transition Directorate Receives £26.5m Investment Funds From UK -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
10
Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son - Man tells court -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
