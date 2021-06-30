Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Nnamdi Kanu threatened me and my family' - Joe Igbokwe claims
News Wire NGR  - Estimated Reading Time: 2Lagos State Governor’s aide and APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, says the arrested IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu had threatened him and his family prior to the arrest.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Why My Family Lived In Fear Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu—Igbokwe
How Nnamdi Kanu threatened me, my family – Igbokwe Nigerian Eye:
How Nnamdi Kanu threatened me, my family – Igbokwe
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Threatened To Kill Me And My Family Before He Was Arrested – Joe Igbokwe Naija News:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Threatened To Kill Me And My Family Before He Was Arrested – Joe Igbokwe
Governor Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Joe Igbokwe celebrates following Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest Luci Post:
Governor Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Joe Igbokwe celebrates following Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest
Why My Family Lived In Fear Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu—Igbokwe Newzandar News:
Why My Family Lived In Fear Of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu—Igbokwe


   More Picks
1 Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Senate President, Ahmad Lawan confirms defection of 3 PDP Senators to APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho's Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe Urges Respect For Human Rights, Rule Of Law - Leadership, 17 hours ago
6 NiDCOM Boss Condemns Alleged Murder Of Nigerian Footballer By UK Police - Leadership, 14 hours ago
7 Messi becomes free agent as contract with Barcelona expires - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Nnamdi Kanu's brother says the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son - Man tells court - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 I’ve never met anyone as soft and kind as you: Tiwa Savage pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Obama DMW - Legit, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info