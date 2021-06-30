Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ezenwa ruled out of Nigeria, Mexico friendly match
News photo The News Guru  - Ikechukwu Ezenwa is out of Nigeria’s international friendly against Mexico due to injury.Ezenwa got injured in training on Monday

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ezenwa Ruled Out Of Mexico Friendly With Injury Complete Sports:
Ezenwa Ruled Out Of Mexico Friendly With Injury
Ezenwa out of Mexico friendly The Sun:
Ezenwa out of Mexico friendly
Injury rules Ezenwa out of Nigeria vs Mexico friendly My Celebrity & I:
Injury rules Ezenwa out of Nigeria vs Mexico friendly
Ezenwa Ruled Out Of Mexico Friendly With Injury TV360 Nigeria:
Ezenwa Ruled Out Of Mexico Friendly With Injury
Ezenwa Ruled Out Of Mexico Friendly With Injury Online Nigeria:
Ezenwa Ruled Out Of Mexico Friendly With Injury
Ezenwa out of Mexico friendly Republican Nigeria:
Ezenwa out of Mexico friendly


   More Picks
1 Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Senate President, Ahmad Lawan confirms defection of 3 PDP Senators to APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho's Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe Urges Respect For Human Rights, Rule Of Law - Leadership, 17 hours ago
6 NiDCOM Boss Condemns Alleged Murder Of Nigerian Footballer By UK Police - Leadership, 14 hours ago
7 Messi becomes free agent as contract with Barcelona expires - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Nnamdi Kanu's brother says the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son - Man tells court - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 I’ve never met anyone as soft and kind as you: Tiwa Savage pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Obama DMW - Legit, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info