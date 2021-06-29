Gov. Matawalle’s defection a pointer to APC’s victory in 2023- Kaduna speaker Prompt News - Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, says the defection of Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara to All Progressives Congress (APC) is a pointer towards the party’s victory in 2023 .



News Credibility Score: 99%