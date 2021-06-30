Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye wins player of the year award in Holland
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles goalkeeper,  Maduka Okoye has been named Sparta Rotterdam’s Player of the Season.

 

The 21-year-old made 28 league appearances for Sparta Rotterdam and kept 10 c

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Okoye Named Sparta Rotterdam’s Player Of The Season Complete Sports:
Okoye Named Sparta Rotterdam’s Player Of The Season
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye wins player of the year award in Holland TV360 Nigeria:
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye wins player of the year award in Holland
Super Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye Wins Player Of The Year Award In Holland The Dabigal Blog:
Super Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye Wins Player Of The Year Award In Holland
Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye named Sparta Rotterdam’s player of the season The News Guru:
Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye named Sparta Rotterdam’s player of the season
Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye named Sparta Rotterdam’s Player of the Season My Celebrity & I:
Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye named Sparta Rotterdam’s Player of the Season
Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye Wins Player Of The Year Award In Holland Republican Nigeria:
Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye Wins Player Of The Year Award In Holland
Okoye Named Sparta Rotterdam’s Player Of The Season Online Nigeria:
Okoye Named Sparta Rotterdam’s Player Of The Season
Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye Wins Player Of The Year Award In Holland Tori News:
Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye Wins Player Of The Year Award In Holland


   More Picks
1 Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 I will stop drinking and smoking – Peruzzi mourns Obama DMW, narrates his last moments before death (Photo) - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Senate President, Ahmad Lawan confirms defection of 3 PDP Senators to APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Sunday Igboho's Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 UNILAG graduates 15,753, as 71-year-old woman bags PhD - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
7 Euro 2020: Frank de Boer leaves Netherlands role after shock elimination - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Pension Transition Directorate Receives £26.5m Investment Funds From UK - Leadership, 21 hours ago
10 Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son - Man tells court - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info