Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged fraud: FG to arraign Dana Air MD, others on Oct. 13 — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - The Federal Government will, on Oct. 13, arraign the Managing Director (MD), Dana Air, Hathiramani Jacky Ranesh, in a Federal High Court, Abuja on allegations bordering on fraud.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alleged fraud: FG files charge against Dana CEO, Ranesh The Nation:
Alleged fraud: FG files charge against Dana CEO, Ranesh
Alleged fraud: FG to arraign Dana Air MD, others on Oct. 13 The Guardian:
Alleged fraud: FG to arraign Dana Air MD, others on Oct. 13
Dana Air MD, Ranesh faces fraud charges in Nigeria Daily Post:
Dana Air MD, Ranesh faces fraud charges in Nigeria
Nigerian govt to arraign Dana Air MD for alleged fraud October 13 Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian govt to arraign Dana Air MD for alleged fraud October 13
Dana Air MD, Hathiramani Jacky Ranesh, Faces Arraignment Over Fraud Charges Biz Watch Nigeria:
Dana Air MD, Hathiramani Jacky Ranesh, Faces Arraignment Over Fraud Charges
Alleged fraud: FG to arraign Dana Air MD, others on Oct. 13 Prompt News:
Alleged fraud: FG to arraign Dana Air MD, others on Oct. 13
Nigerian govt to arraign Dana Air MD, others Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian govt to arraign Dana Air MD, others
Alleged fraud: FG gets date to arraign Dana Air MD, others The Eagle Online:
Alleged fraud: FG gets date to arraign Dana Air MD, others
Dana MD, 2 Others Get Oct 13 Date In Court For N450m Fraud The Will:
Dana MD, 2 Others Get Oct 13 Date In Court For N450m Fraud
FG To Arraign Dana Air MD, Ranesh Gist 36:
FG To Arraign Dana Air MD, Ranesh
FG To Arraign Dana Air MD, Ranesh Republican Nigeria:
FG To Arraign Dana Air MD, Ranesh
Dana Air MD, Ranesh faces fraud charges in Nigeria Gist Punch:
Dana Air MD, Ranesh faces fraud charges in Nigeria
Alleged Fraud: FG To Arraign Dana Air MD, Ranesh Tori News:
Alleged Fraud: FG To Arraign Dana Air MD, Ranesh


   More Picks
1 Alleged fraud: FG to arraign Dana Air MD, others on Oct. 13 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 24 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe Urges Respect For Human Rights, Rule Of Law - Leadership, 23 hours ago
3 Senate President, Ahmad Lawan confirms defection of 3 PDP Senators to APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 ‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Messi officially a free agent, as Barca race to seal new deal - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
7 NiDCOM Boss Condemns Alleged Murder Of Nigerian Footballer By UK Police - Leadership, 20 hours ago
8 Yoruba Nation Rally: Nnamdi Kanu's re-arrest a clear message to Igboho — Arewa youths - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu's brother says the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye wins player of the year award in Holland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info