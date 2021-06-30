Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe Urges Respect For Human Rights, Rule Of Law
News photo Leadership  - Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called for caution and strict adherence to the rule of law in the handling of the trial of the

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Respect Kanu The Punch:
Respect Kanu's rights, Abaribe tells FG
Abaribe asks FG to respect Kanu The Guardian:
Abaribe asks FG to respect Kanu's human rights
Abaribe: FG must respect Nnamdi Kanu The Cable:
Abaribe: FG must respect Nnamdi Kanu's rights
Respect Kanu’s rights, Abaribe urges FG Nigerian Eye:
Respect Kanu’s rights, Abaribe urges FG
Respect Nnamdi Kanu’s Rights – Abaribe Tells FG KOKO TV Nigeria:
Respect Nnamdi Kanu’s Rights – Abaribe Tells FG
Senate Minority Leader Warns Govt To Respect Nnamdi Kanu’s Rights The Will:
Senate Minority Leader Warns Govt To Respect Nnamdi Kanu’s Rights
Kanu’s arrest: Abaribe calls for calm, urges Buhari to respect rule of law National Daily:
Kanu’s arrest: Abaribe calls for calm, urges Buhari to respect rule of law


   More Picks
1 Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 I don’t have power to fight govt – Sunday Igboho speaks about planned Lagos rally - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 I will stop drinking and smoking – Peruzzi mourns Obama DMW, narrates his last moments before death (Photo) - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Sunday Igboho's Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 UNILAG graduates 15,753, as 71-year-old woman bags PhD - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
7 Euro 2020: Frank de Boer leaves Netherlands role after shock elimination - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son - Man tells court - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 I’ve never met anyone as soft and kind as you: Tiwa Savage pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Obama DMW - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info