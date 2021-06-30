Post News
News at a Glance
Anambra 2021: Valentine Ozigbo Receives PDP Certificate Of Return As Governorship Candidate For November 6 Poll
The Trent
- Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flag-bearer for the 2021 Anambra governorship election, has been presented with his
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Anambra poll: PDP presents certificate of return to Ozigbo
Daily Post:
PDP affirms Ozigbo as Anambra guber candidate
The Sun:
Anambra 2021: Ozigbo receives Certificate of Return, promises to win state for PDP
Ripples Nigeria:
ANAMBRA: PDP presents certificate of return to Ozigbo
The Street Journal:
Anambra poll: PDP presents certificate of return to Ozigbo
Nigeria Breaking News:
ANAMBRA 2021: VALENTINE OZIGBO RECEIVES CERTIFICATE AS PDP FLAG BEARER IN NOVEMBER GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION
More Picks
1
Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
I don’t have power to fight govt – Sunday Igboho speaks about planned Lagos rally -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
I will stop drinking and smoking – Peruzzi mourns Obama DMW, narrates his last moments before death (Photo) -
The Info NG,
19 hours ago
4
Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
5
Sunday Igboho's Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
6
UNILAG graduates 15,753, as 71-year-old woman bags PhD -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
7
Euro 2020: Frank de Boer leaves Netherlands role after shock elimination -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
8
UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
9
Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son - Man tells court -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
I’ve never met anyone as soft and kind as you: Tiwa Savage pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Obama DMW -
Legit,
17 hours ago
