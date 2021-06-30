Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bill Cosby to be released from prison today after sexual assault conviction overturned
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bill Cosby is set to be a free man today after nearly three years in prison following a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacating his 2018 conviction on three charges of aggrava

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bill Cosby to be freed today as court overturns sexual assault conviction The Punch:
Bill Cosby to be freed today as court overturns sexual assault conviction
After spending over two years in prison, court overturns Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction Nigerian Tribune:
After spending over two years in prison, court overturns Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Sexual Assault Conviction Is Overturned By Court KOKO TV Nigeria:
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Sexual Assault Conviction Is Overturned By Court
American Comedian, Bill Cosby has been released from prison after Sexual assault conviction overturned Oyo Gist:
American Comedian, Bill Cosby has been released from prison after Sexual assault conviction overturned
Court overturns Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction, orders release The News Guru:
Court overturns Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction, orders release
Court overturns Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction TV360 Nigeria:
Court overturns Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction
Court Overturns Bill Cosby’s S*x Assault Conviction, Bars Further Prosecution The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Overturns Bill Cosby’s S*x Assault Conviction, Bars Further Prosecution
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Conviction Overturned Naija News:
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Conviction Overturned


   More Picks
1 Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 I don’t have power to fight govt – Sunday Igboho speaks about planned Lagos rally - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 I will stop drinking and smoking – Peruzzi mourns Obama DMW, narrates his last moments before death (Photo) - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Sunday Igboho's Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 UNILAG graduates 15,753, as 71-year-old woman bags PhD - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
7 Euro 2020: Frank de Boer leaves Netherlands role after shock elimination - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son - Man tells court - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 I’ve never met anyone as soft and kind as you: Tiwa Savage pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Obama DMW - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info