Court sentences 20-year-old man to death for murder Ripples Nigeria - The Kano State High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Salisu Muhammad-Yakasai, to death by hanging for stabbing his football coach, Mujittafa Musa, to death with a knife. Yakasai was convicted on a one-count charge of culpable homicide.



