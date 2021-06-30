Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kenyan pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha debunks allegations of arranging threesome for a Nigerian Evangelist
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Flamboyant Kenyan preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha, has debunked allegations that she allegedly arranged a threesome session for a Nigerian Evangelist with her aide and a female member of her church in 2015.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kenyan pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha debunks allegations of arranging threesome for a Nigerian Evangelist My Celebrity & I:
Kenyan pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha debunks allegations of arranging threesome for a Nigerian Evangelist
Popular Reverend, Lucy Opens Up On Arranging Threesome For Nigerian Evangelist Naija News:
Popular Reverend, Lucy Opens Up On Arranging Threesome For Nigerian Evangelist
Kenyan pastor, Reverend Natasha denies arranging threesome for a Nigerian Evangelist Within Nigeria:
Kenyan pastor, Reverend Natasha denies arranging threesome for a Nigerian Evangelist
Rev. Lucy Natasha Denies Allegations Of Arranging Threesome For A Nigerian Evangelist Naija on Point:
Rev. Lucy Natasha Denies Allegations Of Arranging Threesome For A Nigerian Evangelist
I Did Not Arrange Threesome For Any Nigerian Evangelist – Popular Reverend Lucy Reveals Anaedo Online:
I Did Not Arrange Threesome For Any Nigerian Evangelist – Popular Reverend Lucy Reveals
Rev. Lucy Natasha Denies Allegations Of Arranging Threesome For A Nigerian Evangelist Newzandar News:
Rev. Lucy Natasha Denies Allegations Of Arranging Threesome For A Nigerian Evangelist
Kenyan Pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha Denies Allegations Of Arranging Threesome For A Nigerian Pastor Tori News:
Kenyan Pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha Denies Allegations Of Arranging Threesome For A Nigerian Pastor


   More Picks
1 Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Senate President, Ahmad Lawan confirms defection of 3 PDP Senators to APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho's Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe Urges Respect For Human Rights, Rule Of Law - Leadership, 17 hours ago
6 NiDCOM Boss Condemns Alleged Murder Of Nigerian Footballer By UK Police - Leadership, 14 hours ago
7 Messi becomes free agent as contract with Barcelona expires - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Nnamdi Kanu's brother says the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son - Man tells court - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 I’ve never met anyone as soft and kind as you: Tiwa Savage pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Obama DMW - Legit, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info