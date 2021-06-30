Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
NiDCOM Boss Condemns Alleged Murder Of Nigerian Footballer By UK Police
Leadership
- Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned in strong terms, the alleged killing of a Nigerian
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Dabiri-Erewa condemns killing of Nigeria Footballer in UK
The Cable:
Dabiri-Erewa demands probe into 'killing' of Nigerian footballer by UK police
Daily Post:
FG condemns killing of Nigeria Footballer in UK
The Herald:
Dabiri-Erewa condemns killing of Nigerian footballer in UK
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian govt condemns murder of footballer in UK, demands justice
Pulse Nigeria:
Dabiri-Erewa condemns killing of Nigerian Footballer in UK
Oyo Gist:
Federal govt condemns the alleged killing of Nigerian Footballer by the UK police.
Republican Nigeria:
Dabiri-Erewa condemns killing of Nigeria Footballer in UK
Naija News:
FG Reacts To Murder of Nigerian Footballer In UK [Photo]
Anaedo Online:
LATEST: Nigerian Footballer In UK Murdered, Nigerian Govt React
More Picks
1
Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan confirms defection of 3 PDP Senators to APC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Sunday Igboho's Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
4
UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
5
Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe Urges Respect For Human Rights, Rule Of Law -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
6
NiDCOM Boss Condemns Alleged Murder Of Nigerian Footballer By UK Police -
Leadership,
14 hours ago
7
Messi becomes free agent as contract with Barcelona expires -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
Nnamdi Kanu's brother says the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son - Man tells court -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
I’ve never met anyone as soft and kind as you: Tiwa Savage pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Obama DMW -
Legit,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...