Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader
Daily Post  - The British High Commission has said it will engage the Nigerian Government over the rearrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Dean Hurlock, a spokesperson of the British High Commission, disclosed that the commission is ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader Nigerian Eye:
UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader
UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader Edujandon:
UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader
Khor Gist:
UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader
Osmek News:
UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader
UK Govt ‘In Talks’ With FG Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Rearrest, Pledges To Assist IPOB Leader Online Nigeria:
UK Govt ‘In Talks’ With FG Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Rearrest, Pledges To Assist IPOB Leader
UK Govt Meets FG Over Nnamdi Kanu, Pledges To Assist Him Naija News:
UK Govt Meets FG Over Nnamdi Kanu, Pledges To Assist Him
UK Wades Into Nnamdi Kanu’s Rearrest, Pledges To Assist IPOB Leader Global Village Extra:
UK Wades Into Nnamdi Kanu’s Rearrest, Pledges To Assist IPOB Leader
Nnamdi Kanu: Confusion as the UK disagrees with FG on IPOB leader’s arrest First Reports:
Nnamdi Kanu: Confusion as the UK disagrees with FG on IPOB leader’s arrest
UK Govt Meets FG Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest Anaedo Online:
UK Govt Meets FG Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest
Nnamdi Kanu: UK govt meets FG, vows to help IPOB leader Kemi Filani Blog:
Nnamdi Kanu: UK govt meets FG, vows to help IPOB leader


   More Picks
1 Super TV CEO?s murder: Chidinma's mother says she hasn't set eyes on her in 10 years as family members claim she started smoking at 11 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 I don’t have power to fight govt – Sunday Igboho speaks about planned Lagos rally - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 I will stop drinking and smoking – Peruzzi mourns Obama DMW, narrates his last moments before death (Photo) - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Fani-Kayode warns Buhari - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Sunday Igboho's Aide Speaks On Fate Of Planned Mega Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 UNILAG graduates 15,753, as 71-year-old woman bags PhD - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
7 Euro 2020: Frank de Boer leaves Netherlands role after shock elimination - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son - Man tells court - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 I’ve never met anyone as soft and kind as you: Tiwa Savage pens heart-wrenching note as she mourns Obama DMW - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info