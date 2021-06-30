Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bill Cosby freed from jail after sex crimes conviction overturned
The Guardian  - US comedian Bill Cosby was freed from prison Wednesday, in a blow to the #MeToo movement, after a US court overturned his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

