Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Actress Angela Eguavoen Instructs Single People On The Type Of People They Shouldn't Fall In Love With.
Yaba Left Online
- Nollywood Actress, Angela Eguavoen has taken to her social media page to beg “Single people” to save themselves by trying not to fall in love with those who are already in love with another person.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
More Picks
1
‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure -
Kemi Filani Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal -
Tori News,
7 hours ago
3
"I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
‘Free Nnamdi Kanu’ Protest Begins In London, Protesters Wave Biafra Flags -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
5
Sammie Okposo and wife celebrate 11th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
We cannot get you out of prison - British authorities dash Nnamdi Kanu's hope -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami -
Independent,
5 hours ago
8
You’ve shown affection for killer Fulani herdsmen – IPOB blasts Kenya’s Kenyatta over Kanu’s arrest -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 infections -
The Eagle Online,
11 hours ago
10
“No bestie anywhere” – Bobrisky declares after fall out with former bestie, Tonto Dikeh -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
