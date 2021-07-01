Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress Angela Eguavoen Instructs Single People On The Type Of People They Shouldn't Fall In Love With.
Yaba Left Online  - Nollywood Actress, Angela Eguavoen has taken to her social media page to beg “Single people” to save themselves by trying not to fall in love with those who are already in love with another person.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Actress Angela Eguavoen Reveals The Worst Kind Of People To Fall In Love With Information Nigeria:
Actress Angela Eguavoen Reveals The Worst Kind Of People To Fall In Love With
Never Fall In Love With These People… Angela Eguavoen Gives Categories KOKO TV Nigeria:
Never Fall In Love With These People… Angela Eguavoen Gives Categories
Actress Angela Eguavoen Instructs Single People On The Type Of People They Shouldn’t Fall In Love With Luci Post:
Actress Angela Eguavoen Instructs Single People On The Type Of People They Shouldn’t Fall In Love With
Actress Angela Eguavoen Instructs Single People On The Type Of People They Shouldn’t Fall In Love With. See Naija:
Actress Angela Eguavoen Instructs Single People On The Type Of People They Shouldn’t Fall In Love With.
Actress Angela Eguavoen Instructs Single People On The Type Of People They Shouldn’t Fall In Love With. Naija Parrot:
Actress Angela Eguavoen Instructs Single People On The Type Of People They Shouldn’t Fall In Love With.


   More Picks
1 ‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News, 7 hours ago
3 "I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu’ Protest Begins In London, Protesters Wave Biafra Flags - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
5 Sammie Okposo and wife celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 We cannot get you out of prison - British authorities dash Nnamdi Kanu's hope - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 5 hours ago
8 You’ve shown affection for killer Fulani herdsmen – IPOB blasts Kenya’s Kenyatta over Kanu’s arrest - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 infections - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
10 “No bestie anywhere” – Bobrisky declares after fall out with former bestie, Tonto Dikeh - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info