Ezenwa Dropped As Super Eagles Depart Nigeria For USA Ahead Of Mexico Friendly Match The Dabigal Blog - The captain of the B team of the senior national team of Nigeria Ikechukwu Ezenwa has been axed from the squad of the team that will play against Mexico on the 3rd of July. Ezenwa turned up injured in the camp of the team and in the...



News Credibility Score: 99%