Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Iya Rainbow Speaks Of Disappointment After Begging Princess For Four Days To Drop Baba Ijesha’s Pedophilia Case
Reporters Wall  - Veteran actress originally known as Idowu Phillips and popularly known as Iya Rainbow has weighed in on the rape saga involving actor Baba Ijesha. In an interview with BBC Yoruba, Iya Rainbow, said when it was first reported by the police that Baba ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Baba Ijesha: "I am ashamed of you"- Princess blasts Iya Rainbow (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Baba Ijesha: "I am ashamed of you"- Princess blasts Iya Rainbow (video)
“I Am Ashamed Of You”- Princess Blasts Iya Rainbow Over Baba Ijesha’s Case Independent:
“I Am Ashamed Of You”- Princess Blasts Iya Rainbow Over Baba Ijesha’s Case
I Tried To Prevent The Baba Ijesha Rape Saga – Iya Rainbow The Info Stride:
I Tried To Prevent The Baba Ijesha Rape Saga – Iya Rainbow
I Pleaded With Princess For 4-Days Not To Take Baba Ijesha To Court – Iya Rainbow KOKO TV Nigeria:
I Pleaded With Princess For 4-Days Not To Take Baba Ijesha To Court – Iya Rainbow
Actress Iya Rainbow Says She Begged Princess For Four Days Not To Take The Matter To Court Naija on Point:
Actress Iya Rainbow Says She Begged Princess For Four Days Not To Take The Matter To Court
Actress Iya Rainbow Says She Begged Princess For Four Days Not To Take The Matter To Court Newzandar News:
Actress Iya Rainbow Says She Begged Princess For Four Days Not To Take The Matter To Court
Watch As Comedienne Princess Tongue Lashes Iya Rainbow Over #BabaIjesha The Genius Media:
Watch As Comedienne Princess Tongue Lashes Iya Rainbow Over #BabaIjesha


   More Picks
1 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 10 hours ago
2 "I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Messi officially a free agent, as Barca race to seal new deal - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
4 ‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News, 12 hours ago
6 TAMPAN president, Mr Latin, apologizes for actor Jide Kosoko's threat to frustrate Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday out of the movie industry (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
8 American 1968 Olympic Champion, Lee Evans Buried In Nigeria In Line With His Wishes - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 Sammie Okposo and wife celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Biafra: Security Trailed Nnamdi Kanu for Two Years, Says Minister - Biz Watch Nigeria, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info