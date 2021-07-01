Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two Nigerians arrested as India's Narcotics Control Bureau busts drug racket
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two Nigerian nationals and one other have been arrested for alleged possession of drugs in Goa, India. The Nigerians identified as Chidi Osita Okonkwo alias Benjamin and Onyeka Ejike were arrested during operations at two different locations by the ...

13 hours ago
