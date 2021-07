Mbaka blames unnamed governors for Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest

Mbaka blames unnamed governors for Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest



The controversial Enugu based Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has blamed some unnamed ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineMbaka blames unnamed governors for Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrestThe controversial Enugu based Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has blamed some unnamed ...



News Credibility Score: 99%