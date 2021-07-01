Post News
News at a Glance
Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 infections
The Eagle Online
- The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Thursday morning.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 infections
Pulse Nigeria:
Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 cases
News Diary Online:
Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 infections
News Verge:
Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 infections — NEWSVERGE
TV360 Nigeria:
Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 infections
The Point:
COVID-19: Lagos tops Nigeria’s infection chart
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 75 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections
Mojidelano:
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 75 New Cases, 259 Recoveries
More Picks
1
Alleged fraud: FG to arraign Dana Air MD, others on Oct. 13 — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
1 day ago
2
Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe Urges Respect For Human Rights, Rule Of Law -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
3
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan confirms defection of 3 PDP Senators to APC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
5
‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure -
Kemi Filani Blog,
8 hours ago
6
Messi officially a free agent, as Barca race to seal new deal -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
7
NiDCOM Boss Condemns Alleged Murder Of Nigerian Footballer By UK Police -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
8
Yoruba Nation Rally: Nnamdi Kanu's re-arrest a clear message to Igboho — Arewa youths -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
9
Nnamdi Kanu's brother says the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye wins player of the year award in Holland -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
