Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen kidnap Sunday Igboho’s wife, several others
News photo Daily Post  - The wife of Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has been kidnapped by the gunmen who attacked his house on Thursday morning.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yoruba Activist Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted By Gunmen Naija Loaded:
Yoruba Activist Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted By Gunmen
Gunmen kidnap Igboho’s wife, others – Prof. Akintoye PM News:
Gunmen kidnap Igboho’s wife, others – Prof. Akintoye
Gunmen abduct Sunday Igboho’s wife, others Nigerian Eye:
Gunmen abduct Sunday Igboho’s wife, others
Gunmen Abduct Sunday Igboho’s Wife Society Gazette Nigeria:
Gunmen Abduct Sunday Igboho’s Wife
Gunmen kidnap Sunday Igboho’s wife, several others The Dabigal Blog:
Gunmen kidnap Sunday Igboho’s wife, several others
Sunday Igboho’s Wife, Six Others Released In Ekiti Online Nigeria:
Sunday Igboho’s Wife, Six Others Released In Ekiti
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted Republican Nigeria:
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted
Gunmen abduct Sunday Igboho’s wife, others Mega News:
Gunmen abduct Sunday Igboho’s wife, others
Gunmen abduct Sunday Igboho’s wife, others Naija Log:
Gunmen abduct Sunday Igboho’s wife, others
Gunmen Abduct Sunday Igboho’s Wife Gist Lovers:
Gunmen Abduct Sunday Igboho’s Wife
Gunmen kidnap Sunday Igboho’s wife, several others See Naija:
Gunmen kidnap Sunday Igboho’s wife, several others
Gunmen Abduct Sunday Igboho’s Wife Naija News:
Gunmen Abduct Sunday Igboho’s Wife
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted GL Trends:
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted Edujandon:
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted Within Nigeria:
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted Anaedo Online:
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted Gist 36:
Sunday Igboho’s Wife Abducted
Sunday Igboho’s Wife abducted by Gunmen Politics Nigeria:
Sunday Igboho’s Wife abducted by Gunmen
Gunmen kidnap Sunday Igboho’s wife, others Kemi Filani Blog:
Gunmen kidnap Sunday Igboho’s wife, others


   More Picks
1 Gunmen kidnap Sunday Igboho’s wife, several others - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 13 hours ago
3 We cannot get you out of prison - British authorities dash Nnamdi Kanu's hope - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 "I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News, 15 hours ago
6 ‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 TAMPAN president, Mr Latin, apologizes for actor Jide Kosoko's threat to frustrate Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday out of the movie industry (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 American 1968 Olympic Champion, Lee Evans Buried In Nigeria In Line With His Wishes - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info