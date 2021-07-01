Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari govt'll deal with Nnamdi Kanu's collaborators - Lai Mohammed vows
News photo Daily Post  - The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said elites collaborating with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Know Nnamdi Kanu’s Collaborators, They Will All Face The Law – Lai Mohammed Assures Naija Loaded:
We Know Nnamdi Kanu’s Collaborators, They Will All Face The Law – Lai Mohammed Assures
FG Vows To Deal With Nnamdi Kanu’s Collaborators Naija News:
FG Vows To Deal With Nnamdi Kanu’s Collaborators
We will soon go after Kanu’s collaborators – FG Republican Nigeria:
We will soon go after Kanu’s collaborators – FG
FG getting “treasure trove of information” from Nnamdi Kanu, vows his collaborators will be dealt with – Lai Mohammed Global Upfront:
FG getting “treasure trove of information” from Nnamdi Kanu, vows his collaborators will be dealt with – Lai Mohammed
We’ll Deal With Nnamdi Kanu’s Collaborators – FG Vows Anaedo Online:
We’ll Deal With Nnamdi Kanu’s Collaborators – FG Vows


   More Picks
1 Alleged fraud: FG to arraign Dana Air MD, others on Oct. 13 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 1 day ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe Urges Respect For Human Rights, Rule Of Law - Leadership, 23 hours ago
3 Senate President, Ahmad Lawan confirms defection of 3 PDP Senators to APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 ‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Messi officially a free agent, as Barca race to seal new deal - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
7 NiDCOM Boss Condemns Alleged Murder Of Nigerian Footballer By UK Police - Leadership, 20 hours ago
8 Yoruba Nation Rally: Nnamdi Kanu's re-arrest a clear message to Igboho — Arewa youths - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu's brother says the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye wins player of the year award in Holland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info