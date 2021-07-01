Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19 forces D'Tigers star Eric out of Olympics
The Punch  - D'Tigers star Michael Eric has ruled himself out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after recovering from COVID-19, The PUNCH reports.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19 knocks Michael Eric out of Tokyo Olympics The Guardian:
COVID-19 knocks Michael Eric out of Tokyo Olympics
Michael Eric out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics The Eagle Online:
Michael Eric out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics
COVID-19 Forces Nigerian Basketball Star, Eric Out Of Olympics Republican Nigeria:
COVID-19 Forces Nigerian Basketball Star, Eric Out Of Olympics
COVID-19 Forces Nigerian Basketball Star, Eric Out Of Olympics Gist 36:
COVID-19 Forces Nigerian Basketball Star, Eric Out Of Olympics
COVID-19 Forces Nigerian Basketball Star, Eric Out Of Olympics Naija on Point:
COVID-19 Forces Nigerian Basketball Star, Eric Out Of Olympics
COVID-19 Forces Nigerian Basketball Star, Eric Out Of Olympics Tori News:
COVID-19 Forces Nigerian Basketball Star, Eric Out Of Olympics


   More Picks
1 Gunmen kidnap Sunday Igboho’s wife, several others - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 17 hours ago
3 We cannot get you out of prison - British authorities dash Nnamdi Kanu's hope - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 "I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News, 19 hours ago
6 Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 American 1968 Olympic Champion, Lee Evans Buried In Nigeria In Line With His Wishes - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
8 “No bestie anywhere” – Bobrisky declares after fall out with former bestie, Tonto Dikeh - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
9 TAMPAN president, Mr Latin, apologizes for actor Jide Kosoko's threat to frustrate Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday out of the movie industry (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info