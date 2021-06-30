92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC voter registration

|
1
|
Alleged fraud: FG to arraign Dana Air MD, others on Oct. 13 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge,
1 day ago
|
2
|
Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe Urges Respect For Human Rights, Rule Of Law - Leadership,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan confirms defection of 3 PDP Senators to APC - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
Iyabo Ojo tenders public apology to TAMPAN over her suspension from Nollywood - Kemi Filani Blog,
4 hours ago
|
6
|
‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog,
8 hours ago
|
7
|
Messi officially a free agent, as Barca race to seal new deal - Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
|
8
|
NiDCOM Boss Condemns Alleged Murder Of Nigerian Footballer By UK Police - Leadership,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
Yoruba Nation Rally: Nnamdi Kanu's re-arrest a clear message to Igboho — Arewa youths - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
Nnamdi Kanu's brother says the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago