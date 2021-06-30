Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC voter registration
Pulse Nigeria  - Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general elections [INEC]

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC CVR | herald.ng The Herald:
92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC CVR | herald.ng
92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC CVR Prompt News:
92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC CVR
92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC CVR The Eagle Online:
92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC CVR
92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC CVR — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC CVR — NEWSVERGE
INEC: Over 92,000 Nigerians apply online for voter registration in 48 hours 1st for Credible News:
INEC: Over 92,000 Nigerians apply online for voter registration in 48 hours


   More Picks
1 Alleged fraud: FG to arraign Dana Air MD, others on Oct. 13 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 1 day ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe Urges Respect For Human Rights, Rule Of Law - Leadership, 23 hours ago
3 Senate President, Ahmad Lawan confirms defection of 3 PDP Senators to APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Iyabo Ojo tenders public apology to TAMPAN over her suspension from Nollywood - Kemi Filani Blog, 4 hours ago
6 ‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Messi officially a free agent, as Barca race to seal new deal - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
8 NiDCOM Boss Condemns Alleged Murder Of Nigerian Footballer By UK Police - Leadership, 20 hours ago
9 Yoruba Nation Rally: Nnamdi Kanu's re-arrest a clear message to Igboho — Arewa youths - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu's brother says the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info