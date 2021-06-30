Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training
Vanguard News  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has released the final list of successful candidates for the 2019 recruitment ...

48 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list of successful candidates Daily Post:
Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list of successful candidates
Recruitment: Final List Of NDLEA Successful Candidates Has Been Released (CHECK OUT) Naija Loaded:
Recruitment: Final List Of NDLEA Successful Candidates Has Been Released (CHECK OUT)
NDLEA Releases Final List of Successful Candidates Republican Nigeria:
NDLEA Releases Final List of Successful Candidates
NDLEA Releases Final Shortlist, Gives Important Update To Candidates Naija News:
NDLEA Releases Final Shortlist, Gives Important Update To Candidates
Recruitment: NDLEA Releases Final List of Successful Candidates Tori News:
Recruitment: NDLEA Releases Final List of Successful Candidates


   More Picks
1 Alleged fraud: FG to arraign Dana Air MD, others on Oct. 13 — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 1 day ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe Urges Respect For Human Rights, Rule Of Law - Leadership, 23 hours ago
3 Senate President, Ahmad Lawan confirms defection of 3 PDP Senators to APC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 UK govt meets FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, pledges to assist IPOB leader - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Iyabo Ojo tenders public apology to TAMPAN over her suspension from Nollywood - Kemi Filani Blog, 4 hours ago
6 ‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Messi officially a free agent, as Barca race to seal new deal - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
8 NiDCOM Boss Condemns Alleged Murder Of Nigerian Footballer By UK Police - Leadership, 20 hours ago
9 Yoruba Nation Rally: Nnamdi Kanu's re-arrest a clear message to Igboho — Arewa youths - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu's brother says the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info