Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


25-year-old suspected blackmailer arrested after extorting N7 million from lady he threatened to release her nude photos (photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The police in Ogun state have arrested a 25-year-old man, Adetoro Kazeem, a resident of No 2, Paara street Alakia area of Ibadan, for blackmail and extortion.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nude Pictures: Man arrested for blackmailing, extorting N7m from woman in Ogun Daily Post:
Nude Pictures: Man arrested for blackmailing, extorting N7m from woman in Ogun
25-year-old man arrested for blackmailing and extorting N7 million from lady he threatened to release her nude photos (photo) Yaba Left Online:
25-year-old man arrested for blackmailing and extorting N7 million from lady he threatened to release her nude photos (photo)
Police arrest man for allegedly blackmailing, extorting woman of N7 million Premium Times:
Police arrest man for allegedly blackmailing, extorting woman of N7 million
Nude Pictures: Blackmailer arrested for extorting N7m from woman in Ogun Within Nigeria:
Nude Pictures: Blackmailer arrested for extorting N7m from woman in Ogun
25-year-old man arrested for blackmailing and extorting N7 million from lady he threatened to release her nude photos (Photo) Luci Post:
25-year-old man arrested for blackmailing and extorting N7 million from lady he threatened to release her nude photos (Photo)
25-year-old man arrested for blackmailing and extorting N7 million from lady he threatened to release her nude photos (photo) Naija Parrot:
25-year-old man arrested for blackmailing and extorting N7 million from lady he threatened to release her nude photos (photo)
Suspected Blackmailer Nabbed After Extorting N7 Million From Lady He Threatened To Release Her Nude Photos Tori News:
Suspected Blackmailer Nabbed After Extorting N7 Million From Lady He Threatened To Release Her Nude Photos


   More Picks
1 Gunmen kidnap Sunday Igboho’s wife, several others - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 13 hours ago
3 We cannot get you out of prison - British authorities dash Nnamdi Kanu's hope - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 "I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News, 15 hours ago
6 ‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 TAMPAN president, Mr Latin, apologizes for actor Jide Kosoko's threat to frustrate Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday out of the movie industry (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 American 1968 Olympic Champion, Lee Evans Buried In Nigeria In Line With His Wishes - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info