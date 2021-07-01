Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
25-year-old suspected blackmailer arrested after extorting N7 million from lady he threatened to release her nude photos (photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The police in Ogun state have arrested a 25-year-old man, Adetoro Kazeem, a resident of No 2, Paara street Alakia area of Ibadan, for blackmail and extortion.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Nude Pictures: Man arrested for blackmailing, extorting N7m from woman in Ogun
Yaba Left Online:
25-year-old man arrested for blackmailing and extorting N7 million from lady he threatened to release her nude photos (photo)
Premium Times:
Police arrest man for allegedly blackmailing, extorting woman of N7 million
Within Nigeria:
Nude Pictures: Blackmailer arrested for extorting N7m from woman in Ogun
Luci Post:
25-year-old man arrested for blackmailing and extorting N7 million from lady he threatened to release her nude photos (Photo)
Naija Parrot:
25-year-old man arrested for blackmailing and extorting N7 million from lady he threatened to release her nude photos (photo)
Tori News:
Suspected Blackmailer Nabbed After Extorting N7 Million From Lady He Threatened To Release Her Nude Photos
