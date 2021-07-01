Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yoruba Nation: Fani-Kayode narrates how Nigerian forces attacked Sunday Igboho’s home
News photo Daily Post  - Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has recounted events that occurred at the Ibadan home of Sunday Igboho. Early Thursday morning, Nigerian forces stormed Igboho’s home in the Soka area of the Oyo capital.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fani-Kayode condemns raid on Igboho’s house Vanguard News:
Fani-Kayode condemns raid on Igboho’s house
Fani-Kayode reacts to attack on Igboho’s house Within Nigeria:
Fani-Kayode reacts to attack on Igboho’s house
Fani-Kayode Narrates How Nigerian Forces Attacked Sunday Igboho’s Home Naija News:
Fani-Kayode Narrates How Nigerian Forces Attacked Sunday Igboho’s Home
Fani-Kayode Narrates How Over 100 Soldiers Attacked Sunday Igboho’s Home (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Fani-Kayode Narrates How Over 100 Soldiers Attacked Sunday Igboho’s Home (Video)
Yoruba Nation: Fani-Kayode Narrates How Over 100 Soldiers Attacked Sunday Igboho’s Home (Video) Naija on Point:
Yoruba Nation: Fani-Kayode Narrates How Over 100 Soldiers Attacked Sunday Igboho’s Home (Video)
How Nigerian Forces Attacked Sunday Igboho’s Residence – Fani-Kayode Anaedo Online:
How Nigerian Forces Attacked Sunday Igboho’s Residence – Fani-Kayode
Yoruba Nation: Fani-Kayode Narrates How Over 100 Soldiers Attacked Sunday Igboho’s Home (Video) Tori News:
Yoruba Nation: Fani-Kayode Narrates How Over 100 Soldiers Attacked Sunday Igboho’s Home (Video)


   More Picks
1 Gunmen kidnap Sunday Igboho’s wife, several others - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 13 hours ago
3 We cannot get you out of prison - British authorities dash Nnamdi Kanu's hope - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 "I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News, 15 hours ago
6 ‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Recruitment: NDLEA releases final list, directs successful candidates to report for training - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 TAMPAN president, Mr Latin, apologizes for actor Jide Kosoko's threat to frustrate Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday out of the movie industry (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 American 1968 Olympic Champion, Lee Evans Buried In Nigeria In Line With His Wishes - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info