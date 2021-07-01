Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'I Heard Gunshot In Front Of My House' - Sunday Igboho Explains How His Hpme Was Invaded By Armed Men
Tori News  - Igboho, who spoke with BBC Yoruba monitored by The Nation, explained that he was in the house when the attack happened.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

‘I heard gunshots in front of my house’ – Sunday Igboho explains how his home was invaded by armed men Sundiata Post:
‘I heard gunshots in front of my house’ – Sunday Igboho explains how his home was invaded by armed men
‘I Heard Gunshot In Front Of My House’ Gist 36:
‘I Heard Gunshot In Front Of My House’
‘I Heard Gunshot In Front Of My House’ Republican Nigeria:
‘I Heard Gunshot In Front Of My House’
I Was In The House When They Came – Sunday Igboho Explains How His Home Was Invaded By Armed Men Edujandon:
I Was In The House When They Came – Sunday Igboho Explains How His Home Was Invaded By Armed Men


   More Picks
1 ‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News, 7 hours ago
3 "I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu’ Protest Begins In London, Protesters Wave Biafra Flags - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
5 Sammie Okposo and wife celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 We cannot get you out of prison - British authorities dash Nnamdi Kanu's hope - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 5 hours ago
8 You’ve shown affection for killer Fulani herdsmen – IPOB blasts Kenya’s Kenyatta over Kanu’s arrest - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 infections - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
10 “No bestie anywhere” – Bobrisky declares after fall out with former bestie, Tonto Dikeh - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info