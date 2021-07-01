Buhari Government Brainless For Hunting Igboho, Arresting Kanu—Aisha Yesufu









Human rights activist and co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for invading the home of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday ... Sahara Reporters - Aisha YesufuHuman rights activist and co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for invading the home of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday ...



News Credibility Score: 99%