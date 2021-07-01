Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and his wife Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and his wife Juliet are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, July 1.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ahmed Musa and wife Juliet celebrate 4th wedding anniversary Lailas News:
Ahmed Musa and wife Juliet celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Ahmed Musa, Wife Marks Fourth Wedding Anniversary With Lovely Photos Global Village Extra:
Ahmed Musa, Wife Marks Fourth Wedding Anniversary With Lovely Photos
Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa And Wife Celebrate Their 4th Wedding Anniversary Republican Nigeria:
Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa And Wife Celebrate Their 4th Wedding Anniversary
Footballer, Ahmed Musa and wife, Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary Gist Reel:
Footballer, Ahmed Musa and wife, Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary
Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa And Wife Celebrate Their 4th Wedding Anniversary Tori News:
Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa And Wife Celebrate Their 4th Wedding Anniversary


   More Picks
1 ‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News, 7 hours ago
3 "I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu’ Protest Begins In London, Protesters Wave Biafra Flags - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
5 Sammie Okposo and wife celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 We cannot get you out of prison - British authorities dash Nnamdi Kanu's hope - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 5 hours ago
8 You’ve shown affection for killer Fulani herdsmen – IPOB blasts Kenya’s Kenyatta over Kanu’s arrest - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 infections - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
10 “No bestie anywhere” – Bobrisky declares after fall out with former bestie, Tonto Dikeh - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info