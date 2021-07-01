Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sokoto State Govt frees 32 prison inmates
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Sokoto State Government under its Committee on Prerogative of Mercy on Wednesday, June 30, freed 32 inmates with different degree of offences in the state, from the Sokoto Correctional Centre.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sokoto State Govt Frees 32 Prison Inmates The Herald:
Sokoto State Govt Frees 32 Prison Inmates
Sokoto State Govt Frees 32 Prison Inmates, Gift Them 50,000 Each Fresh Reporters:
Sokoto State Govt Frees 32 Prison Inmates, Gift Them 50,000 Each
Sokoto State Govt Frees 32 Prisoners Republican Nigeria:
Sokoto State Govt Frees 32 Prisoners
Sokoto State Govt Frees 32 Prisoners Tori News:
Sokoto State Govt Frees 32 Prisoners


   More Picks
1 ‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure - Kemi Filani Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal - Tori News, 7 hours ago
3 "I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu’ Protest Begins In London, Protesters Wave Biafra Flags - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
5 Sammie Okposo and wife celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 We cannot get you out of prison - British authorities dash Nnamdi Kanu's hope - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami - Independent, 5 hours ago
8 You’ve shown affection for killer Fulani herdsmen – IPOB blasts Kenya’s Kenyatta over Kanu’s arrest - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 infections - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
10 “No bestie anywhere” – Bobrisky declares after fall out with former bestie, Tonto Dikeh - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info