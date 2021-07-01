Post News
News at a Glance
Lizzy Anjorin celebrates daughter as she clocks two months old (Video)
Gist Reel
- Lizzy Anjorin celebrates daughter as she clocks two months old (Video)
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Lailas News:
Lizzy Anjorin celebrates her baby girl at two months
Gist 36:
Lizzy Anjorin Celebrates Her Baby At Two months
Republican Nigeria:
Lizzy Anjorin Celebrates Her Baby At Two months
Kemi Filani Blog:
Lizzy Anjorin celebrates her baby, Florida at two months
Tori News:
Lizzy Anjorin Celebrates Her Baby At Two months
More Picks
1
‘I’m doing everything we talked about’ Adekunle Gold mourns her late sister, who died of heart failure -
Kemi Filani Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Nigerian Soldiers 'Arrested' Cat They Believed Sunday Igboho Turned To During Invasion Of His House - Eyewitnesses Reveal -
Tori News,
7 hours ago
3
"I was a perfect, healthy and beautiful kid until a nurse injected me" - Physically challenged Nigerian pharmacist narrates how she became disabled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
‘Free Nnamdi Kanu’ Protest Begins In London, Protesters Wave Biafra Flags -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
5
Sammie Okposo and wife celebrate 11th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
We cannot get you out of prison - British authorities dash Nnamdi Kanu's hope -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Why I Spoke Hausa Language During Announcement – Malami -
Independent,
6 hours ago
8
You’ve shown affection for killer Fulani herdsmen – IPOB blasts Kenya’s Kenyatta over Kanu’s arrest -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 infections -
The Eagle Online,
11 hours ago
10
“No bestie anywhere” – Bobrisky declares after fall out with former bestie, Tonto Dikeh -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
One moment please...